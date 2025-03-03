Congress worker murder case: Haryana Police arrest one accused

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Police on Monday said they have arrested one accused in connection with the murder of Congress worker Himani Narwal.

Narwal's body was found stuffed in a suitcase in Rohtak on Saturday after which the Haryana Police set up a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the murder.

"We have arrested one accused and further investigations are on," a Haryana police official said.

The family of Narwal on Sunday refused to cremate her body until her killers were arrested. Narwal lived at Vijay Nagar in Rohtak.

Haryana Congress leaders had described Narwal as an active and dedicated party worker who also took part in the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra earlier.

They said she was pursuing a law degree.

Narwal's mother, Savita, who spoke to reporters in Rohtak on Sunday, alleged that some leaders in her party envied her political rise in a short span.