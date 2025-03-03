Himani Narwal murder: CCTV footage shows accused dragging suitcase with victim’s body

Besides her mobile phone, the deceased’s laptop and tablet were also recovered from the spot and sent for forensic examination.

“The accused belongs to a village in Jhajjar district and was known to the deceased, Himani. Prima facie, it seems there was some grudge between them,” said a senior police official.

Additional DGP (Rohtak Range) KK Rao said that the accused frequently visited Himani who was staying alone at her residence in Vijay Nagar, Rohtak.

"On February 27, he stayed with her (Himani) at her residence and the next day they had a heated altercation over a monetary dispute after which he strangulated her to death. The accused tied her hands with her stole and then used the mobile charger wire to strangulate her. During the scuffle, Sachin also sustained a few scratches on his hands,’’ he said.

"The accused used her suitcase to stuff her body into it and also stuffed the blood-stained quilt cover in the same suitcase. He first left her residence on his Scooty and went to his mobile repair shop in Kanaunda village. He returned to her residence late at night and then hired an auto rickshaw and travelled a few kilometers on Rohtak bypass," he added.

"He then got into a bus and then reached near the Sampla bus stand, where he dumped the suitcase containing Himani’s body on the roadside," said Rao.

"There is also no information, as of now, if she was extorting money from him or vice-versa. Also, it is not clear if there was pressure from either of them to get married because the accused is already married, and she was single,” he said.