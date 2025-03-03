PM Modi unveils major wildlife push: dolphin census, lion survey, cheetah expansion

AHMEDADBAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to Gir National Park in Gujarat, chaired the 7th meeting of the National Board for Wildlife and unveiled a series of key wildlife initiatives.

In a historic move, he released the country’s first-ever riverine dolphin estimation report, revealing a population of 6,327 dolphins. Strengthening conservation efforts, he also laid the foundation stone for the National Referral Centre for Wildlife at Junagadh.

Further amplifying wildlife preservation, the Prime Minister announced the 16th Asiatic Lion Population Estimation, set for 2025, alongside the establishment of a Centre of Excellence at SACON, Coimbatore, to address human-wildlife conflicts.

Expanding India’s ambitious cheetah reintroduction program, PM Modi revealed plans to introduce the big cats to Gandhisagar Sanctuary in Madhya Pradesh and the Banni Grasslands in Gujarat.

The National Board for Wildlife, in a comprehensive review, spotlighted key government initiatives in wildlife conservation, celebrating milestones in protected area expansion and flagship species programs like Project Tiger, Project Elephant, and Project Snow Leopard.

The discussions also encompassed conservation strategies for dolphins and Asiatic lions, alongside the launch of the International Big Cats Alliance.

