PM Modi unveils major wildlife push: dolphin census, lion survey, cheetah expansion

AHMEDADBAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to Gir National Park in Gujarat, chaired the 7th meeting of the National Board for Wildlife and unveiled a series of key wildlife initiatives.
In a historic move, he released the country’s first-ever riverine dolphin estimation report, revealing a population of 6,327 dolphins. Strengthening conservation efforts, he also laid the foundation stone for the National Referral Centre for Wildlife at Junagadh.
Further amplifying wildlife preservation, the Prime Minister announced the 16th Asiatic Lion Population Estimation, set for 2025, alongside the establishment of a Centre of Excellence at SACON, Coimbatore, to address human-wildlife conflicts.
Expanding India’s ambitious cheetah reintroduction program, PM Modi revealed plans to introduce the big cats to Gandhisagar Sanctuary in Madhya Pradesh and the Banni Grasslands in Gujarat.
The National Board for Wildlife, in a comprehensive review, spotlighted key government initiatives in wildlife conservation, celebrating milestones in protected area expansion and flagship species programs like Project Tiger, Project Elephant, and Project Snow Leopard.
The discussions also encompassed conservation strategies for dolphins and Asiatic lions, alongside the launch of the International Big Cats Alliance.
A significant highlight of the meeting was the release of India's first-ever riverine dolphin estimation report by the Prime Minister, revealing a population of 6,327 dolphins across 28 rivers in eight states.
This extensive survey, covering over 8,500 kilometers, saw Uttar Pradesh recording the highest numbers, followed by Bihar, West Bengal, and Assam. Stressing community involvement, the Prime Minister underscored the role of local populations in dolphin conservation and proposed exposure visits for school children to dolphin habitats.
Further reinforcing India's commitment to wildlife health, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for the National Referral Centre for Wildlife at Junagadh, envisioned as the nerve center for coordinating wildlife disease management.
On the lion conservation front, he announced the commencement of the 16th Asiatic lion population estimation cycle in 2025, following the last survey conducted in 2020. Notably, with Asiatic lions naturally dispersing into Barda Wildlife Sanctuary, conservation efforts in the region will be strengthened through prey augmentation and habitat enhancement.
Emphasizing the balance between conservation and eco-tourism, the Prime Minister called for improved travel infrastructure to boost wildlife tourism.
Addressing human-wildlife conflict, he announced the establishment of a Centre of Excellence at the Wildlife Institute of India’s SACON campus in Coimbatore.
Harnessing cutting-edge technology, the Prime Minister pushed for the integration of remote sensing, geospatial mapping, AI, and machine learning in tackling forest fires and human-animal conflicts. He proposed a collaboration between the Wildlife Institute of India and BISAG-N to enhance conflict resolution strategies.
Strengthening forest fire management, he urged coordination between the Forest Survey of India, Dehradun, and BISAG-N to leverage space technology for improved detection, prevention, and control mechanisms.
Expanding India’s ambitious cheetah reintroduction program, the Prime Minister announced new sites, including Gandhisagar Sanctuary in Madhya Pradesh and Banni Grasslands in Gujarat. Additionally, he launched a conservation scheme targeting tigers outside designated reserves to address human-wildlife coexistence challenges.
Recognizing the alarming decline in gharial populations, he also initiated a dedicated conservation project for the species. The Prime Minister reinforced India’s commitment to the Great Indian Bustard conservation, unveiling a National Action Plan to scale up efforts.
Citing the success story of Gir’s lion and leopard conservation, the Prime Minister advocated documenting traditional conservation knowledge using AI for application across national parks and sanctuaries.
Recognizing the vital role of local communities, he celebrated the sixfold increase in community reserves over the past decade and emphasized the deployment of AI in conservation the Prime Minister flagged off motorcycles to enhance the mobility of frontline forest staff and engaged with field functionaries at Gir, including eco-guides and trackers, reaffirming the government’s commitment to safeguarding India’s rich biodiversity.