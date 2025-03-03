Poem not anti-national, police must read, understand: Supreme Court on Congress MP Pratapgarhi’s plea

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday reserved the verdict on an appeal filed by Congress MP from Rajya Sabha, Imran Pratapgarhi seeking a direction to quash an FIR against him for allegedly sharing a provocative song, as it observed that the freedom of speech and expression had to be understood by the police "at least now" after 75 years of the Constitution.

“When it comes to the freedom of speech and expression, it has to be preserved,” said, a two-judge bench of the apex court, led by Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice Ujjal Bhuyan.

The FIR said that the Rajya Sabha MP was booked after he allegdly posted the 46-second video clip / poem on December 29 on X handle with a poem "A khoon ke pyase baat suno..." running in the background.

During the course of the hearing on Monday, the bench observed that the poem "Ae khoon ke pyase baat suno" was actually propagating a message of non-violence and said that the police ought to have shown sensitivity before lodging the FIR.