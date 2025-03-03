Respect every decision of Mayawati, says Akash Anand after removal from key BSP posts

LUCKNOW: A day after his removal from all party posts in the BSP, Akash Anand on Monday said he respects every decision of party chief Mayawati and regards them as "patthar ki lakeer" or carved in stone.

He also said the decision had an emotional impact on him but asserted that he has taken it as a challenge and has a long battle ahead of him.

Mayawati on Sunday removed Anand, who is her nephew, from all party posts and appointed his father Anand Kumar and Rajya Sabha MP Ramji Gautam as national coordinators in his place.

She also said that she would not name a successor in her lifetime.