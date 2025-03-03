Will follow Jharkhand's footsteps, uproot NDA government: CPI-ML kicks off election campaign in Bihar

PATNA: CPI-ML (Liberation) kickstarted its election campaign by organising the 'Baldo Bihar' rally during which the party's general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya exhorted people to uproot the NDA government in Bihar in the upcoming assembly polls. He said that it was high time to repeat electoral history of Jharkhand in Bihar too.

Addressing the rally at Gandhi Maidan in Patna, Dipankar said that a recent survey revealed that nearly 75 per cent of the people wanted the present dispensation to change as it has failed to deliver promises made to them.

“Let BJP and NDA daydream and think that after Maharashtra and Delhi, they will now win elections in Bihar. BJP faced drubbings in neighbouring Jharkhand where JMM, Congress and CPI-ML (Liberation) got together. Similarly, Bihar will not stand behind,” he added.

He said Bihar will also adopt same path as Jharkhand where BJP was stopped from coming to power in assembly polls.

Taking a dig at Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, Dipankar said, “We have won several seats in the Lok Sabha after JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar switched sides and joined hands with BJP to form a new government in Bihar last year,” he added.

He said today’s unity has sent shock waves among NDA partners as opposition partners were ready to give a befitting reply to the ruling dispensation in the upcoming election.

Dipankar said that BJP believed in hatching conspiracy against its political opponents. To drive home his point, he referred to the recent visit of union minister Giriraj Singh to Seemanchal to incite communal flare-up to consolidate NDA voters in the region.

He, however, asserted that the Opposition would not get diverted and would contest assembly elections on real issues plaguing Bihar since long. Unemployment and migration are major issues that will be raised during election campaign, he revealed.