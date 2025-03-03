Will follow Jharkhand's footsteps, uproot NDA government: CPI-ML kicks off election campaign in Bihar

PATNA: CPI-ML (Liberation) kickstarted its election campaign by organising the 'Baldo Bihar' rally during which the party's general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya exhorted people to uproot the NDA government in Bihar in the upcoming assembly polls. He said that it was high time to repeat electoral history of Jharkhand in Bihar too.
Addressing the rally at Gandhi Maidan in Patna, Dipankar said that a recent survey revealed that nearly 75 per cent of the people wanted the present dispensation to change as it has failed to deliver promises made to them.
“Let BJP and NDA daydream and think that after Maharashtra and Delhi, they will now win elections in Bihar. BJP faced drubbings in neighbouring Jharkhand where JMM, Congress and CPI-ML (Liberation) got together. Similarly, Bihar will not stand behind,” he added.
He said Bihar will also adopt same path as Jharkhand where BJP was stopped from coming to power in assembly polls.
Taking a dig at Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, Dipankar said, “We have won several seats in the Lok Sabha after JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar switched sides and joined hands with BJP to form a new government in Bihar last year,” he added.
He said today’s unity has sent shock waves among NDA partners as opposition partners were ready to give a befitting reply to the ruling dispensation in the upcoming election.
Dipankar said that BJP believed in hatching conspiracy against its political opponents. To drive home his point, he referred to the recent visit of union minister Giriraj Singh to Seemanchal to incite communal flare-up to consolidate NDA voters in the region.
He, however, asserted that the Opposition would not get diverted and would contest assembly elections on real issues plaguing Bihar since long. Unemployment and migration are major issues that will be raised during election campaign, he revealed.
CPI-ML (Liberation) leader said that issues, problems and sufferings are many, but resolution is only one—to change Bihar.
“We have sounded a bugle for change with huge gathering of people at the historic Gandhi Maidan in state capital today,” he asserted.
He said the resolutions passed at the rally included fulfilling promises of previous grand alliance government. Grand alliance government had promised to provide Rs 2 lakh assistance to 95 lakh poor families in state, 5 decimal land to them for houses, drinking water, pucca houses for all, protecting the Constitution, fighting corruption, atrocities on Dalits, women and students.
Backing RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav’s demand for providing 200-unit free electricity to people in Bihar on the lines of Jharkhand, Dipankar said that monthly financial aid of Rs 2500 be provided to poor women in Bihar as well.
“If these facilities can be given to people in Jharkhand, then why not in Bihar?” he asked.
Taking a dig at caste-based rallies being organised in state ahead of election, CPI-ML (Liberation) leader said that Baba Saheb Abbedkar was against caste system as it had been used as a tool to oppress the poor.
“Caste system should be abolished,” he advocated.
He said that the only benefit of caste is reservation.
Noting that the BJP-JD(U) tried to deprive people of benefits of reservation, Dipankar said that BJP-JD(U) should get increased quota of reservation passed in parliament and include the same in 9th schedule of Constitution.
He also raised the issue of special category status to Bihar. Accusing Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar of toeing lines of BJP on special category, CPI-ML (Liberation) general secretary said that BJP-JD(U) were talking about special package, which is a misnomer.