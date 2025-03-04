Beed sarpanch murder case: Accused shot videos, clicked pics while torturing Deshmukh, says police

MUMBAI: As sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh was tortured and killed in December 2024, the assailants recorded 15 videos, clicked eight photos and even made two video calls, police have said in a chargesheet, documenting the brutality endured by the victim.

The videos and the photos are part of the chargesheet submitted by the Crime Investigation Department (CID) before a court in central Maharashtra's Beed district last week.

Deshmukh, sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed district, was abducted and killed in December for attempting to foil an extortion bid on an energy company.

His body, riddled with injuries and bearing signs of extreme brutality, was found dumped on the roadside.