Congress slams Modi government for economic crisis, rising gold loans

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Tuesday flagged the issue of rise in gold loans and claimed that the Indian economy is "deep in a Modi-made crisis".

Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh cited the February RBI data and pointed out that gold loans had jumped a whopping 71. 3%.

Congress leader Ramesh on Monday criticized the Modi government, claiming that India's economy is in a crisis that was created under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"India's economy is deep in a Modi-made crisis. Recall that by 2024, widespread and persistent economic stagnation had resulted in a 300% growth in gold loans in just 5 years. Gold loans crossed the Rs. 1 lakh crore mark for the first time ever," Ramesh said on X.