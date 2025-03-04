Manoj Jarange demands murder charges agaisnt Dhananjay Munde in sarpanch's murder

CHHATRAPATI SAMBHAJINAGAR: Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange on Tuesday said that the resignation of Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde was not enough and demanded that murder charges be filed against him in connection with the killing of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh.

Munde, who was the state food and civil supplies minister and MLA from Parli, resigned from the state cabinet after his close aide Walmik Karad was named as the mastermind in the Beed sarpanch murder case. His resignation came after strong demands from the opposition for his removal.

Jarange visited Massajog village in Beed to meet the family of the slain sarpanch after disturbing photos of the murder surfaced online. Speaking to reporters, he said, "Merely accepting Munde's resignation as minister is not enough. He should also resign as MLA. He should also be booked for murder."

He alleged that the accused were Munde's associates and that the money they collected was going to him.

The demand for Munde’s resignation grew louder after graphic photos and details from the court chargesheet revealed the brutalities committed before Deshmukh’s murder.

Deshmukh was abducted, tortured, and killed on December 9 last year, allegedly for trying to prevent an extortion attempt targeting an energy company in the district.

The state Crime Investigation Department (CID) filed a chargesheet of more than 1,200 pages on February 27 in a Beed district court, covering Deshmukh’s murder and two related cases.

Jarange said, "The only job now is to destroy the extortion racket in Beed. However, some people only love money and prestige, and they can go to any extent for that. Santosh Deshmukh's brother, Dhananjay Deshmukh, has to fight till the accused are hanged for the crime."

Dhananjay Deshmukh said the past few months had been unbearable and had left him broken.

He further alleged that some politicians had asked the previous superintendent of police in Beed to suppress the case.