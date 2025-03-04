Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde resigns after aide named as accused in Beed sarpanch murder

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday announced that state minister Dhananjay Munde has resigned, after his close aide Walmik Karad was named as an accused in the sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh murder case.

"Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde has tendered his resignation today. I have accepted the resignation and sent it to the Governor for further course of action," Fadnavis said.

This comes after sources close to Fadnavis said the chief minister had asked Munde to step down from the cabinet.

The sources added that Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar met Fadnavis on Monday night to discuss the fallout of the CID's chargesheet filed in the Deshmukh murder case and two related cases in which Karad been named accused number one.

"Fadnavis has asked Dhananjay Munde to resign as minister today," a source said.