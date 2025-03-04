Listened to my conscience, considered medical reasons while resigning: Dhananjay Munde

MUMBAI: NCP leader Dhananjay Munde, who was facing the heat over the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, on Tuesday said he resigned as the Maharashtra cabinet minister after listening to his conscience and also for medical reasons.

In a post on X, Munde also said he was deeply saddened after seeing photographs related to the gruesome murder of Santosh Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed district.