Maharashtra CM Fadnavis asks Dhananjay Munde to resign as minister

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has asked state minister Dhananjay Munde to resign, against the backdrop of his close aide Walmik Karad being named as an accused in sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh murder case, sources said on Tuesday.

The sources said Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar met Fadnavis on Monday night to discuss the fallout of the CID's chargesheet filed in the Deshmukh murder case and two related cases in which Karad been named accused number one.

"Fadnavis has asked Dhananjay Munde to resign as minister today," a source said. Munde, the state food and civil supplies minister, is the NCP MLA from Parli in Beed district. He was earlier the guardian minister of Beed.