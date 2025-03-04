Rework formula on population skew, says TDP

“If the number of seats is increased on the existing formula of population census, Southern states will lose a considerable number of seats. That will invariably reduce our bargaining power in the foreseeable future in Parliament. We are seeing it after the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh. Our bargaining power has been reduced compared to a big state with big numbers,” he said.

Amit Shah had recently assured that after delimitation, on pro rata basis, not a single seat will be reduced in any southern state.

“The government needs to rework the formula in such a way that seats are not increased only the basis of population. For example, like they give weightage to economically backward states when distributing central funds,” he said.