Bihar: Cracks between RJD and Congress widen over CM face

PATNA: At a time when the ruling BJP has already declared that upcoming Assembly elections will be contested under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, internal conflict has erupted between the RJD and Congress over CM’s face.

Congress MLA Ajit Sharma questioned Tejashwi Prasad Yadav as CM face of the grand-alliance, the RJD reiterated that there was no dispute over former deputy CM’s candidature in the assembly elections due in October-November.

Sharma said the name of CM candidate of the grand-alliance will be decided by Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge after the elections. “If the grand-alliance wins the elections and RJD gets the most seats, Tejashwi will become CM,” he added.