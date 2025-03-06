Sambhal cop’s ‘Holi comes once a year, Jumma 52 times’ remark sparks row as festival coincides with Friday prayers

SAMBHAL: A Sambhal police officer on Thursday said those uncomfortable with Holi colours should remain indoors as the festival comes once a year, sparking criticism from the opposition parties which demanded action against him saying his remarks show "bias" and are not befitting of an officer.

A peace committee meeting was held on Thursday at the Sambhal Kotwali police station in view of the upcoming Holi festival, which coincides with Friday prayers during the holy month of Ramzan.

"Holi is a festival that comes once a year, whereas Friday prayers take place 52 times in a year. If anyone feels uncomfortable with the colours of Holi, they should stay indoors on that day. Those who step out should have a broad mindset, as festivals are meant to be celebrated together," Sambhal Circle Officer (CO) Anuj Chaudhary told reporters after the meeting.

He emphasised the need for communal harmony and strict vigilance to maintain law and order.

He said that peace committee meetings had been going on for a month at various levels to ensure smooth celebrations.