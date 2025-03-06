SC Collegium recommends Calcutta HC judge Joymalya Bagchi for CJI post

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Collegium on Thursday, in a significant step, recommended the appointment of Calcutta High Court judge Justice Joymalya Bagchi as a judge of the Supreme Court.
In this context, it is significant to note that Justice Bagchi would become the second Calcutta High Court judge to rise to become the Chief Justice of India (CJI) since Justice Altamas Kabir retired in July 2013.
The Supreme Court Collegium, led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, held a meeting on March 6, 2025, to deliberate and discuss the names of Chief Justices and senior puisne judges of the High Courts eligible for appointment to the Supreme Court.
Taking note of the fact that the Calcutta High Court has only one representation in the Supreme Court bench at present, the SC Collegium recommended Justice Bagchi's elevation to the SC.
"After carefully evaluating merit, integrity and competence and also accommodating a plurality of considerations, the Collegium has recommended appointment of Mr. Justice Joymalya Bagchi, presently a Judge of the High Court at Calcutta, as a Judge of the Supreme Court of India," a statement issued by the Supreme Court Collegium said.
Justice Bagchi was appointed as a Judge of the High Court at Calcutta on June 27, 2011 and transferred to the High Court of Andhra Pradesh on January 4, 2021. He was repatriated to the High Court at Calcutta on 8th November 2021 and has been functioning there since then. He has served as a Judge of the High Court for more than 13 years. During his long tenure as a Judge of the High Court, Justice Bagchi acquired significant experience in diverse fields of law, the SC Collegium said.
After the retirement of Justice Kabir on July 18, 2013, as CJI, there has not been any CJI from the High Court at Calcutta. On the retirement of Justice K.V. Viswanathan on May 25, 2031, Justice Bagchi would be in line to assume office as the CJI till his retirement on October 2, 2031. "Justice Bagchi would have a tenure of more than six years before he assumes the office of the CJI," the SC said.