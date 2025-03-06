SC Collegium recommends Calcutta HC judge Joymalya Bagchi for CJI post

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Collegium on Thursday, in a significant step, recommended the appointment of Calcutta High Court judge Justice Joymalya Bagchi as a judge of the Supreme Court.

In this context, it is significant to note that Justice Bagchi would become the second Calcutta High Court judge to rise to become the Chief Justice of India (CJI) since Justice Altamas Kabir retired in July 2013.

The Supreme Court Collegium, led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, held a meeting on March 6, 2025, to deliberate and discuss the names of Chief Justices and senior puisne judges of the High Courts eligible for appointment to the Supreme Court.

Taking note of the fact that the Calcutta High Court has only one representation in the Supreme Court bench at present, the SC Collegium recommended Justice Bagchi's elevation to the SC.