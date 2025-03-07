Amit Shah attacks Stalin on three-language issue; asks CM to impart medical, engineering edu in Tamil

RANIPET: AMID the language row involving the DMK and the centre, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday appealed to Chief Minister MK Stalin to introduce medical and engineering education in Tamil language, emphasising the need for education in one’s mother tongue.

While addressing the 56th Raising Day Parade of the CISF in Thakkolam, Shah urged the state government to take inspiration from other states that have already implemented such initiatives.

“I urge the CM of Tamil Nadu to draw inspiration from other states that have taken steps to offer medical and engineering education in their native languages. It is my sincere wish that TN also introduce such courses in Tamil,” he said.

It may be noted that Tamil Nadu started offering engineering courses in Tamil in 2010-11 in civil and mechanical branches in a few colleges. “Shah highlighted that candidates appearing for Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) examination can now take the examination in all languages listed in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution including Tamil.

“Until now, there was no place for a mother tongue in the CAPF recruitment process. OM Narendra Modi has ensured that our youth can now take CAPF exams in their native language,” he said.

Highlighting the decision to name the CISF Regional Training Centre in Tamil Nadu after Rajaditya Chola, he said, “It was on this very land that Rajaditya Chola scripted countless tales of valour, sacrificed his life, and carried forward the glorious traditions of the Chola dynasty.”