'Blatant assault on federalism': Stalin writes to seven CMs to join 'fight' over Lok Sabha seat delimitation

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M. K. Stalin on Friday wrote to his counterparts in Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana, West Bengal, Punjab, Odisha and party heads as well, inviting them to join hands with Tamil Nadu and be part of a Joint Action Committee for an "uncompromising fight" over the delimitation of Lok Sabha seats, which he termed an unfair exercise.

Stalin proposed the inaugural JAC meeting in Chennai on March 22, 2025, and urged the leaders to join forces to chart a "collective course forward."

Writing to CMs and leaders, Stalin said reports suggest that the delimitation exercise is being considered based on population, with two potential approaches.

In the first case, the existing 543 seats could be redistributed among the states, and in the second case, the total number of seats could be increased beyond 800.

"In both scenarios, all the states that have successfully implemented population control measures stand to lose significantly if the exercise is based on post-2026 population. We should not be thus penalised for effectively controlling population growth and upholding national development goals," he said.

Despite the gravity of this issue, the Union government has provided neither clarity nor any concrete commitment to address concerns.

Their representatives have vaguely stated that delimitation would follow a "pro-rata" basis, without explaining the base that will be used for such pro-rata calculation.

Further, the CM slammed "empty rhetoric" that no state will face a decrease in its seats.

"When the very foundation of our democracy is at stake, can we accept such vague assurances? When our states' futures hang in the balance, do we not deserve transparent dialogue?" he asked.