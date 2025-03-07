Grand Alliance partners to contest in upcoming Bihar elections under Tejashwi's leadership

PATNA: A decision to contest the 2025 assembly elections under Tejashwi’s leadership was taken at a meeting of legislature party of the all the five grand alliance partners at the residence of RJD MLA Alok Mehta in the state capital on Thursday. Assembly elections are due in October-November.

The MLAs and MLCs of RJD, Congress, CPI, CPM and CPI-ML (Liberation) put faith in the leadership of Tejashwi and resolved to work unitedly to secure victory of their candidates in the upcoming assembly election.

Addressing the meeting, Tejashwi asked leaders of the alliance partners not to make any comments in public that would damage the prospects of the grand alliance in the election due later this year. “The assembly is crucial for our alliance partners,” he added.

Former Bihar deputy chief minister said that they would expose the misdeeds of ruling NDA ahead of the election. He asked the MLAs and MLCs of grand alliance to go to their respective constituencies and apprise people of development works undertaken during its tenure.

“We have done splendid work during our tenure. There is need to apprise people of our achievements. At the same time, we will expose the misdeeds of the ruling dispensation. Crime and corruption are their peak in the state during NDA rule,” he remarked.

He also appealed to legislatures to spend more time with people in their respective constituencies and listen to their grievances.

“Approach the government for redressal of people’s grievances. If government officials don’t adhere to them, raise the issue in assembly and legislative council,” he said.

Senior Congress leader Vijay Shanker Dubey, who was present at the legislature party meeting, told media persons that there was no dispute over Tejashwi’s leadership in forthcoming assembly election. “Grand Alliance is united, and we will work together,” he added.

Earlier cracks between Congress and RJD surfaced over Tejashwi’s leadership after Congress MLA Ajit Sharma said that the chief minister would be decided by Congress top leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, at a meeting of the parliamentary board after the assembly polls.

The disagreement between the two grand alliance partners also widened after Bihar Congress in-charge Krishna Allavaru said that Congress would not be second fiddle to RJD in the upcoming election. "Congress will work as ‘A’ team in Bihar assembly election," Allavaru was quoted as saying.