Lucknow, Sambhal clerics adjust Juma Namaz timings for Holi as festival falls on Friday

With Holi falling on Friday, March 14, Muslim clerics in Lucknow, including the Imam of Lucknow Eidgah, have advised mosques to hold Juma Namaz at 2 pm instead of the usual 12 noon. The Eidgah Imam also urged worshippers to offer prayers at their local mosques rather than travelling to distant ones.

The advisory was issued by Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali, chairman of the Islamic Centre of India and an executive member of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB). He noted that since Holi celebrations with colours continue until 1 pm, it would be appropriate to schedule Juma Namaz later in the afternoon. Namaz at Jama Masjid Eidgah in Lucknow will also be held at 2 pm instead of 12:45 pm on March 14.

In Sambhal, it was decided that Hindus will celebrate Holi until 2:30 pm, after which Muslims will offer Juma Namaz. Senior police officials confirmed that seven companies of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) have been deployed in the city to ensure peace during the festival.

The decision follows a controversy sparked by a Sambhal circle officer’s remarks suggesting that those uncomfortable with Holi colors should stay indoors, as the festival occurs once a year, while Juma Namaz is held 52 times annually. However, peace committee meetings in the district resulted in an agreement between communities to celebrate the festivals harmoniously.

On the peace committee discussions, the Sambhal SP said that talks were held with key people from both sides at the district level, leading to an agreement that Holi celebrations would conclude by 2:30 pm, followed by Juma Namaz. Sambhal District Magistrate Rajender Pensiya stated that the city has been divided into six zones and 29 sectors, with magistrates deployed across all areas to maintain order.

When questioned about the possibility of covering mosques with tarpaulin, Pensiya clarified that the decision rests with the local communities. He emphasized that both groups have agreed to celebrate their respective festivals with harmony and mutual respect.

Meanwhile, in Bareilly, Maulana Mufti Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi, president of the All India Muslim Jamaat, urged imams to schedule Juma Namaz at 2:30 pm in areas with mixed populations. However, he noted that in predominantly Muslim localities, the prayer timing could remain unchanged. He also advised Muslims to limit outdoor activities for 3-4 hours during Holi and exercise caution when stepping out for essential tasks.

Maulana Razvi further urged the community to observe the holy month of Ramzan with patience and discipline, stressing the importance of maintaining peace and avoiding unnecessary confrontations during the festival.