Petition in SC for implementation of NEP formula

NEW DELHI: A Tamil Nadu-based lawyer filed a PIL in the Supreme Court on Thursday seeking a direction to implement the three-language curriculum policy notified in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and West Bengal.

All state governments except Tamil Nadu, Kerala and West Bengal have adopted and implemented the Centre education policy, which stipulates the Tri-Language Curriculum, said, the lawyer GS Mani, in his PIL filed in the Supreme Court.

The plea added that the chief ministers of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and West Bengal have continuously opposed the NEP, openly stating that they cannot accept it. “The NEP is a major education policy plan brought by the Central Government with the aim of improving the quality of school education for students from all walks of life.

All Indian languages should be taught free of cost to school children belonging to the poor, scheduled tribes, backward, and backward classes children,” said, Mani in his petition.

The PIL also highlighted that it is the duty of state governments to implement such a policy. “Free education is a fundamental right... by refusing to accept this plan, the state government is denying the fundamental right of free education to the school children concerned,” Mani stated in his PIL.