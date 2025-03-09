Kathua killings: Union minister points to terror angle, home secretary reviews situation

"We have discussed this matter with the officials concerned. The Union Home Secretary himself is reaching Jammu so that the situation can be assessed on the spot. I am confident that it will be ensured that such incidents do not happen again and the confidence of the people remains strong," he said.

Officials said Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan is reviewing the security situation at a meeting here.

J-K Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary condoled the killings, and said, "Increasing crime is a matter of concern."

He also expressed concern over the "life-threatening" attack on Bani MLA Rameshwar Singh, who was assaulted by a group of protesters while he had gone to meet the family members of the deceased at a local hospital in Billawar late Saturday night.

The MLA's security guards had to intervene and escort him away.

Reacting to his heckling at the hospital in Kathua, Singh said it was an attempt to vitiate the atmosphere.

"I want to tell those who attacked me not to vitiate the atmosphere. Since the day they (trio) went missing, I had been raising my voice for them and was also in touch with police," he told PTI.

The MLA said he was attacked because he had also raised the issue of Makhan Din, a 25-year-old Gujjar youth from Billawar, who ended his life by consuming insecticide last month, alleging police torture over his suspected links with terrorists.

"Is speaking for a Muslim a sin? Should we not raise the voice for Muslims? Anyone raising his voice for Muslims becomes a terrorist," he said.

He said he will not be cowed down and will "continue to raise my voice for the victims, irrespective of their religion."