Chhattisgarh assembly: Congress MLAs suspended after din over ED raids at residence of former CM Baghel, son

RAIPUR: Several Congress MLAs were suspended from the Chhattisgarh assembly on Monday after they trooped into its well and shouted slogans against the ruling BJP over the ED's raids on the premises of former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

The Enforcement Directorate on Monday raided the premises of Baghel as part of a money laundering investigation against his son in the alleged liquor scam case, official sources said.

The Congress leaders alleged that the central agencies were being misused to intimidate the Opposition.

The Speaker Dr Raman Singh suspended the entire Congress MLAs, who disrupted the Question Hour, under the assembly rule that stipulates automatic suspension of members who interfere with the proceedings by entering the well of the House.

Singh asked the Congress legislators to raise their issue only during the Zero Hour but the opposition members persisted with their demonstration and despite being suspended they sat in the well of the House.

The Congress leaders ignored the appeal of the Speaker to allow the proceeding of Question Hour.