Constable arrested on charges of raping Dalit pregnant woman in front of her three-year-old son in Rajasthan

JAIPUR: A police constable was arrested here on Sunday on charges of raping a pregnant woman on the pretext of recording her statement in connection with a case, officials said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Sanganer, Vinod Kumar Sharma said the woman's husband lodged an FIR against constable Bhagaram on Saturday night alleging that his wife was raped in front of their three-year-old son.

The constable, posted at Sanganer police station, was detained and later placed under arrest, the ACP said.

The husband alleged that Bhagaram took his pregnant wife and three-year-old son to a hotel room on Saturday for recording a statement in connection with a complaint registered by him on Friday against his neighbour.

The husband was at work when Bhagaram called the woman some distance away from her home on the pretext of recording her statement, police said, adding the accused constable took the woman and her three-year-old son on his motorcycle to a hotel.

The constable told the hotel staff that the woman needed to change her clothes and asked for a room, where he raped her in front of her child, the ACP said.

When she protested, Bhagaram threatened to put her husband in jail, police said.

He also threatened to take action if she told anyone about the incident, they added.