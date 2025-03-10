Mahayuti's poll promises unfulfilled in Maharashtra budget

The BJP led Mahayuti government has taken a u-turn over its earlier announced polls promises such as increasing financial assistance under Ladli Bahina from Rs 1500 monthly to Rs 2100, and farm loan waiver in its annual budget for 2025-26.

Finance minister Ajit Pawar said that it is true that in the recently concluded Maharashtra state assembly elections, they had promised several things, however they are going to implement the given promises as per the availability of the fund in state exchequer.

Maharashtra government initially promised to spend Rs 46,000 crore for Ladli Bahina scheme giving financial assistance of Rs 1500 monthly to needy and poor women in the state.

In the beginning, over two crore women got eligible for this scheme, but gradually the number of beneficiaries are being slashed down citing various criteria.

However, in the state budget 2024-25, Mahayuti government has only earmarked Rs 36000 crore against the initial Rs 46000 crore promise. Besides, it is also non committed to increasing the monthly financial assistance of Ladli Bahina from Rs 1500 to Rs 2100.