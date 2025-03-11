Now, two tribal boys go missing in J&K’s Kathua

SRINAGAR: As police probe the mysterious deaths of three persons who went missing in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district, two minor boys of a tribal community have also gone missing. Authorities have launched a manhunt to trace them.

Deen Mohammad(15) and his cousin Rehmat Ali(12) have been missing from Hardu, Mutthi area in Bilawal area of Kathua since February 27.

Their uncle Swaru said the duo had left the home to rear the cattle and sheep and goat and did not return in the evening. “Since then they are untraceable. The family and villagers have searched several places but there has been no trace of them. We are worried as we don’t know where they have gone,” he said.