Patna Diary | Tejashwi loses cool over question on Nitish

RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav generally has a very calm response to media queries. But when it comes to his ‘chacha’, the situation is not always the same. Tejashwi virtually lost cool when a journalist asked whether he would welcome Nitish Kumar in grand alliance fold. Tejashwi said, “Who gives you such ideas? Why will we welcome him? There is no offer, don’t talk nonsense.” Tejashwi’s remark assumed significance in the wake of former CM Rabri Devi’s statement that RJD would consider joining hands with Nitish if the latter snapped ties with BJP first and show his willingness to do so before polls.

Kanhaiya to lead padyatra in Champaran

Kanhaiya Kumar, AICC in-charge of its students’ wing NSUI, on Monday announced to lead a Padyatra from Bhitiharwa Ashram in Bihar’s West Champaran district on March 16 to highlight problems of unemployment and migration in poll-bound state. Bihar is set to go to polls in October-November this year.Talking to media persons at Congress headquarters at Sadaquat Ashram, Kanhaiya said that the party would raise the issues like unemployment, migration and lack of healthcare during the Padyatra’ called ‘Naukri Do, Palayan Roko’.