PM Modi announces OCI cards for Mauritian PM Ramgoolam, spouse Veena

PORT LOUIS: In a special gesture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced the issuance of Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cards to his Mauritian counterpart Navin Chandra Ramgoolam and his spouse Veena Ramgoolam.

The announcement was made at a community event attended by more than 3,500 people, including members of the Mauritius Cabinet, government officials, and National Assembly members.

"It is a pleasant surprise for me and my wife," Ramgoolam said after the announcement.

Modi handed over the OCI cards to Ramgoolam and Veena at the beginning of the community event.

Earlier in the day, Modi presented OCI cards to Mauritius' President Dharambeer Gokhool and First Lady Vrinda Gokhool.

The handover took place on the first day of his state visit, underscoring India's commitment to its diaspora and bilateral relations with Mauritius.

During President Droupadi Murmu's state visit to Mauritius in March 2024, India extended eligibility for OCI cards to Mauritian nationals of Indian lineage traceable up to the seventh generation - an initiative aimed at fostering closer ties with the Indian diaspora.

Mauritius is home to 22,188 Indian nationals and 13,198 OCI card holders, reflecting the significant presence of the Indian community in the country.