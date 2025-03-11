PM Modi meets Mauritius President Dharam Gokhool, gifts him Gangajal from Maha Kumbh

PORT LOUIS: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met President of Mauritius Dharam Gokhool and gifted him Gangajal from Maha Kumbh.

Modi, who arrived in Mauritius early Tuesday on a two-day State Visit, also gave Gokhool several others gifts.

Before meeting President Gokhool, Prime Minister Modi met his Mauritius counterpart Navinchandra Ramgoolam and both the leaders planted a sapling at Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam Botanical Garden.

Prime Minister Modi met President Gokhool and gave him several gifts, including Gangajal from Maha Kumbh, according to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's YouTube.

Maha Kumbh Mela took place from January 13 to February 26 in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj with holy dip at Sangam, the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati rivers.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi received a warm welcome at the airport upon his arrival in the country after nearly a decade.

Modi last visited Mauritius in 2015.

His Mauritius counterpart Ramgoolam and other leaders gave a ceremonial welcome, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

"This shows the strong relationship of India and Mauritius," he posted on X After paying homage to Seewoosagur Ramgoolam, Modi met the President and will participate in the State lunch, Jaiswal said.