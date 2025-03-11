'Satellite is a dream of Himanta Biswa Sarma and new Assam': CM during budget discussion

GUWAHATI: Assam will soon launch its own satellites to obtain real-time data in some critical sectors, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said during a discussion on the budget in the Assembly on Tuesday.

The CM said four to five satellites would be set up in collaboration with the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Center (IN-SPACe) of the Department of Space, Government of India.

“We have a dream that our state will have its own satellites in the sky. Four to five satellites will give us real-time data. Each will cost Rs 60-70 crore,” Sarma said.

“They will help us in real-time monitoring of floods and other disasters, conducting surveillance to track illegal migrants and drug trafficking, and tracking wildlife in the national parks and wildlife sanctuaries,” he said.

Further, the chief minister said the satellites would help the state government develop sectors such as agriculture, road network, education, providing students opportunities for research.

“Some were mocking me yesterday. Satellite is a dream of Himanta Biswa Sarma and new Assam,” he said, disclosing that the state government is already negotiating for the satellites.

“We have started discussions with IN-SPACe for the satellite constellation project,” he added.

Unveiling the budget on Monday, the state’s Finance Minister Ajanta Neog stated Assam would set up its own satellite “ASSAMSAT” to ensure a continuous and reliable flow of data for the implementation of critical socio-economic projects.

“It can help by providing dedicated services for agriculture, disaster management, infrastructure development...We will also ignite the imagination of students of colleges of Assam with the support of IN-SPACe/ISRO by involving them in building experimental satellites,” the minister had stated.

The budget also proposed that the government would encourage the setting up of high-tech AI-powered agri-hubs in 100 selected villages where AI and drones would help farmers make data-driven decisions, improve yields, and enhance sustainability.