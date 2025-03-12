10 Sambhal mosques including Shahi Jama Masjid to be covered with tarpaulin during Holi

SAMBHAL: The Uttar Pradesh (UP) administration has decided to cover ten mosques in Sambhal during Holi celebrations on Friday. March 14 marks a rare sixty-year coincidence of the festival of colours and a Ramazan ‘Jumma’ falling together on the same day.

Briefing the media over the UP administration’s preparedness, Sambhal SP, Shrish Chandra, said that the decision was taken to maintain communal harmony and facilitate the two communities in celebrating their respective festivals with full glee and gaiety.

“A total of ten mosques have been identified which fall in the proposed route of the 'Chaupai' procession. All of them will be covered to prevent any disturbance or tension between the two communities,” he said.

He said that the decision has been taken to cover those mosques, from where the 'Chaupai' processions (a customary practice during Holi) will cross through and also added that this has been a practice for years.

“The conventional route of the 'Chaupai' procession during Holi has been identified and ten mosques along the route will be covered,” he said.