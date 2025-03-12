3,962 Skype IDs, 83,668 WhatsApp accounts blocked in digital arrest crackdown: MHA data

NEW DELHI: In response to the growing number of cybercrimes in India, the government informed the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday that the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), has identified and blocked over 3,962 Skype IDs and 83,668 WhatsApp accounts involved in digital arrest scams.

Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs, Sanjay Bandi Kumar, shared this information in a written reply to a question raised by DMK MP Tiruchi Siva.

Kumar explained that these fraudulent accounts were being used to deceive individuals by impersonating law enforcement officials and coercing victims into transferring money.

The I4C, in collaboration with the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), has also launched a caller tune campaign to raise awareness about cybercrime. The campaign promotes the Cyber Crime Helpline Number 1930 and the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP).