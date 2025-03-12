Can't understand why Centre gave Mirwaiz Z+ security and then banned his party: Mehbooba

SRINAGAR: Expressing concern over the banning of two J&K parties -- Awami Action Committee of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Jammu and Kashmir Ittehadul Muslimeen (JKIM) led by Masoor Abbas Ansari -- PDP chief and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday said it is strange that the Centre gave Mirwaiz Z+ security and then banned his party.
“The ban imposed by the Centre on AAC and JKIM is not a good thing,” Mehbooba told reporters in Srinagar.
She said Mirwaiz is himself a victim. “His father Molvi Mohammad Farooq, who had formed the party (AAC), was martyred,” Mehbooba said.
She said both the AAC and JKIM are socio-political organisations.
“I don’t understand that on one hand the Government of India understands Mirwaiz’s importance and has given him Z+ category and on other hand they are banning his party,” the PDP chief said.
The central government recently gave Mirwaiz CRPF security cover in view of the threat perception.
Terming the ban on the two parties as part of the Centre’s "muscular policy", Mehbooba questioned whether such actions were a way to exert pressure on political and religious leaders in Kashmir.
“If the government gives Z plus security to a person and then bans his organisation, I think this should not have happened,” Mehbooba said.
“When you take such action against a religious head, it deepens Kashmir’s wounds. People now need a healing touch,” she said.
The central government on Tuesday declared AAC and JKIM as banned organisations for five years under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 for their alleged anti-national activities, supporting terrorism and fuelling secessionist activities.
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday said the Centre did not share any intelligence with his government that could have warranted a ban on the AAC.
He said he was not in favour of the ban.
Mirwaiz has condemned the ban on the AAC.
“Formed in 1964, AAC has unwaveringly stood by people of J&K advocating their aspirations and rights through completely non violent and democratic methods and calling for peaceful resolution of the Kashmir conflict through dialogue and deliberation, for which it’s members suffered jails and incarceration and even martyrdom. This move seems part of the continuation of policy of intimidation and disempowerment that is being followed viz a viz J&K since August 2019. The voice of truth may be suppressed through force but will not be silenced,” Mirwaiz posted on X.
Mirwaiz had criticised the recently held fashion show at the ski resort of Gulmarg.