Can't understand why Centre gave Mirwaiz Z+ security and then banned his party: Mehbooba

SRINAGAR: Expressing concern over the banning of two J&K parties -- Awami Action Committee of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Jammu and Kashmir Ittehadul Muslimeen (JKIM) led by Masoor Abbas Ansari -- PDP chief and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday said it is strange that the Centre gave Mirwaiz Z+ security and then banned his party.

“The ban imposed by the Centre on AAC and JKIM is not a good thing,” Mehbooba told reporters in Srinagar.

She said Mirwaiz is himself a victim. “His father Molvi Mohammad Farooq, who had formed the party (AAC), was martyred,” Mehbooba said.

She said both the AAC and JKIM are socio-political organisations.

“I don’t understand that on one hand the Government of India understands Mirwaiz’s importance and has given him Z+ category and on other hand they are banning his party,” the PDP chief said.

The central government recently gave Mirwaiz CRPF security cover in view of the threat perception.

Terming the ban on the two parties as part of the Centre’s "muscular policy", Mehbooba questioned whether such actions were a way to exert pressure on political and religious leaders in Kashmir.

“If the government gives Z plus security to a person and then bans his organisation, I think this should not have happened,” Mehbooba said.