Nepal government suspects India’s role in pro-monarchy uprising as Yogi's posters were held at Kathmandu rally

LUCKNOW: Relations between Nepal's royals and the Gorakhnath Peeth, currently presided by UP CM Yogi Adityanath, run strong as the revered Peeth remains the presiding deity of the Shah dynasty of Nepal.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath had visited Janakpur in Nepal towards the end of 2023 to participate in an annual festival held there to mark the wedding of Ram-Janaki (Sita). Nepal premier KP Sharma Oli had also taken part in it.

Though the neighbouring countries have had friendly ties, the relationship has gone through ups and down in recent years, especially after the fall of Nepal's monarchy in 2006 and the formation of government by Maoists in 2008.

The Shah was forced to give up the rule following massive street protests in 2006. Two years later, Nepal’s parliament voted to abolish the monarchy, transforming the country into a secular republic.

The latest controversy erupted on Sunday when the supporters of erstwhile Nepal king Gyanendra Shah flashed the poster carrying the picture of UP CM Yogi Adityanath at a rally outside Kathmandu airport while welcoming King Gaynendra.

“Vacate the royal palace for the king. Come back king, save the country. Long live our beloved king. We want monarchy,” the protestors sloganeered.

As per the political experts, the new row could lead to a deterioration of ties as the incumbent Oli government of Nepal smells India’s role in pro-Monarchy uprising.

However, many of the 13 governments that have ruled the Himalayan state since the fall of monarchy there have been accused of widespread corruption and lawlessness.

This plight of Nepal is taking its people back in support of the reinstatement of monarchy.