Nitish Kumar consumes bhaang, disrespects women in asssembly: Rabri Devi alleges after spat with Bihar CM

PATNA: Leader of opposition in Bihar legislative council and former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi on Wednesday accused chief minister Nitish Kumar of consuming intoxicants and disrespecting women under its influence in the legislative assembly.

RJD members staged a walk out of the legislative council and later shouted slogans against the chief minister for disrespecting women.

Demanding resignation from Nitish for disrespecting women, Rabri said, "Nitish Kumar comes to the assembly after consuming 'bhaang'. He disrespects women, including me. He should see the kind of work we have done when we were in power. What the people around him say, he speaks the same. Some of his party (JD(U) leaders and those from BJP ask him to do so."

"He has been doing the same act for the last several years. His condition is not stable. He should resign. He is not in a condition to run the government," alleged RJD leader and former deputy chief minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav.

RJD MLC Sunil Kumar Singh, whose membership was reinstated recently after the intervention of the Supreme Court, said that continuous disrespect of women would not be tolerated. There have been instances when Nitish insulted former chief minister Rabri Devi by making unsavoury remarks against her.

"People are watching everything. They will respond to him in the upcoming assembly election," he told the media outside the assembly premises.