Union Minister Chirag Paswan predicts split between RJD, Congress in Bihar elections

PATNA: Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (RV) chief Chirag Paswan has predicted that the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress, two major allies of the opposition grand alliance in Bihar, will contest the upcoming assembly elections separately.
The Bihar assembly elections are expected to take place in October-November this year. Speaking to the media upon his arrival from New Delhi on Tuesday, Chirag said political alignments in the state would change ahead of the polls.
"Soon, there will be a varchaswa ki ladai (battle for supremacy) between Congress and RJD. The two allies will not contest elections together," he said. "Congress has realised that it will gain more seats if it contests the election separately."
He further stated, "Congress has realised that it has nothing to lose in Bihar. It may end up winning more seats if it contests solo than it could as RJD's junior alliance partner."
Chirag's remarks came a day after Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar announced at a press conference in the state capital that he would lead the Rojgar Do, Palayan Roko padyatra from Bhitiharwa Ashram in West Champaran district on 16 March. His entry into state politics has strengthened speculation that Congress is considering contesting alone, sources said.
Meanwhile, a meeting of state Congress leaders with Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi, which was scheduled for 12 March to discuss the party's election strategy, has reportedly been postponed.
When asked about BJP MLA Haribhushan Thakur Bachaul's recent statement describing Bihar as a "Hindu state," Chirag said it may be his personal opinion.
"The BJP leader may have made the comments in line with the Hindus' belief in composite culture, which finds its best expression in Holi. It is a festival in which all people are welcome to take part, and those feeling uncomfortable are allowed to have their own space," he said.
He accused the opposition of deliberately misinterpreting the statement. Referring to Dhirendra Shastri, also known as Bageshwar Baba, and his advocacy of a "Hindu Rashtra," Chirag stated, "That may be his individual opinion, which a section of people agrees with. It is not for the first time that Bageshwar Baba has spoken about 'Hindu Rashtra'. But the country is run by the Constitution."
The Hajipur MP added that opposition leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav was attempting to stir controversy over Bageshwar Baba’s remarks as it suited RJD’s "politics of appeasement."
Hours after BJP MLA Bachaul's statement, ruling JD(U) and opposition parties, including RJD and Congress, strongly criticised him, accusing him of trying to incite communal tensions ahead of the elections.
JD(U) minister Madan Sahni rejected the remark, questioning, "How can anybody say that India is a Hindu Rashtra? People from all religious faiths live in India." Another JD(U) minister, Zama Khan, assured, "Nobody should be worried as long as Nitish Kumar is the chief minister."
RJD MLA Bhai Birendra and Congress leader Ajit Sharma also condemned the BJP MLA’s comments. "BJP leaders make such statements before elections to consolidate their vote bank," Ajit Sharma said.