Union Minister Chirag Paswan predicts split between RJD, Congress in Bihar elections

PATNA: Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (RV) chief Chirag Paswan has predicted that the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress, two major allies of the opposition grand alliance in Bihar, will contest the upcoming assembly elections separately.

The Bihar assembly elections are expected to take place in October-November this year. Speaking to the media upon his arrival from New Delhi on Tuesday, Chirag said political alignments in the state would change ahead of the polls.

"Soon, there will be a varchaswa ki ladai (battle for supremacy) between Congress and RJD. The two allies will not contest elections together," he said. "Congress has realised that it will gain more seats if it contests the election separately."

He further stated, "Congress has realised that it has nothing to lose in Bihar. It may end up winning more seats if it contests solo than it could as RJD's junior alliance partner."