Highly condemnable for elected CM to promote goon-like thinking of police officer: Congress slams Yogi

Adityanath last Saturday supported the remarks, saying the official might have spoken as a "pehelwan", but what the Arjun awardee said was correct.

On the eve of Holi, Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said Holi is not a festival of any one colour but of all colours and love.

"In such a case, it is highly condemnable for an elected chief minister to promote such thinking of a police officer that is more like that of a roadside goon," Khera said in his post in Hindi on X.

Those who promote communal animosity probably do not know that in the last 25 years, there have been six instances of Holi and 'Jumma namaz' falling on the same day and being celebrated peacefully, Khera said.

But such fanatic thinking has been seen for the first time, he added.