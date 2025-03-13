Mamata 'hypocrite', tries to appease both Hindus and Muslims for votes: Adhir Chowdhury

KOLKATA: Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury on Thursday launched a scathing attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, calling her a 'hypocrite' who tries to appease both Hindus and Muslims for votes.

Chowdhury also mocked the CM, claiming that she was 'enjoying' the war of words between the BJP and TMC over Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari's controversial remarks on Muslim MLAs.

"There is no discussion on the future of the state or education, finance and health (in the assembly).

Instead, one is saying that Muslims will not be allowed to enter, while another is saying that he will thrash the other. And the CM is enjoying this," Chowdhury told reporters here.