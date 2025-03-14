Epicentre of global terrorism: India slams Pakistan over 'baseless' train hijack remark

NEW DELHU: India on Friday trashed Pakistan's allegations of backing terrorism against that country following the Balochistan train attack and said Islamabad should look inwards before shifting the blame on others for its "failures".

India also said the whole world knows "where the epicentre of global terrorism lies".

On Thursday, Pakistan accused India of "sponsoring terrorism" without directly implicating it in the Balochistan train attack that killed 21 passengers.

"We strongly reject the baseless allegations made by Pakistan," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, responding to media queries on Islamabad's allegations.

He also said, "The whole world knows where the epicentre of global terrorism lies. Pakistan should look inwards instead of pointing fingers and shifting the blame for its own internal problems and failures on others," he added.

Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan, at a weekly press briefing, was asked several questions about the deadly attack on Tuesday, which led to a hostage situation lasting for more than 24 hours.