Pakistan train siege over: Army says 346 hostages freed; 33 insurgents and 21 passengers dead

More than 340 train passengers taken hostage by a militant group were freed Wednesday by security forces after a 30-hour siege, an army official told AFP, confirming that 27 off-duty soldiers were shot by militants.

"346 hostages were freed and over 30 terrorists were killed during the operation," an army official told AFP on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to speak to the media.

The 27 slain soldiers had been travelling on the train as passengers, the army official said.

One on-duty soldier was killed in the clearance operation.

An Army General confirmed that twenty-one passengers were killed by militants.

Army spokesman Lt Gen Ahmad Sharif told Dunya News TV that security forces killed all 33 militants present at the scene.

Federal Minister for Information Attaullah Tarar also confirmed that the 33 terrorists who held Pakistani citizens hostage have been eliminated.

"We thank Allah that the operation in Balochistan has reached its logical conclusion," he said.

"There were 440 passengers on board the train, and the Pakistan Army, FC (Frontier Corps), SSG (Special Service Group) and Air Force executed this operation with great skill," he said.