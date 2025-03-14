Nation

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan backs Stalin’s conference against delimitation move

Expresses solidarity with Tamil Nadu’s stance as state representatives invite him to March 22 meeting
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan bein welcomed ahead of the Joint Action Group meeting in Chennai on parliamentary constituency re-delimitation.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan bein welcomed ahead of the Joint Action Group meeting in Chennai on parliamentary constituency re-delimitation.PTI
PTI
Updated on
1 min read

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday announced his solidarity with the conference being organised by his Tamil Nadu counterpart and DMK supremo, M K Stalin, in Chennai against the "unilateral parliamentary constituency delimitation attempt" by the BJP-led central government.

Vijayan, a veteran Marxist leader, expressed his support through a statement titled "Constituency Delimitation: Unity Against the Unilateral Move", after Tamil Nadu IT Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan and MP Dr Tamizhachi Thangapandian personally met him to extend Stalin’s invitation for the conference on March 22.

"As the central government rushes to redefine Lok Sabha constituencies, disregarding the values of democracy and federalism, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister has invited the Kerala Chief Minister to an all-party solidarity conference in Chennai. The Chief Minister expressed his solidarity with the conference, which is scheduled to be held in Chennai on the 22nd of this month, and with the stance taken on the issue," the statement said.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan bein welcomed ahead of the Joint Action Group meeting in Chennai on parliamentary constituency re-delimitation.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah backs Stalin’s move to oppose delimitation exercise

The statement, however, did not specifically mention whether Vijayan would attend the conference.

During their visit to the Chief Minister's chamber, the Tamil Nadu representatives also presented Stalin's autobiography as a gift to the Kerala Chief Minister.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah earlier assured the southern states that they wouldn't lose "even a single seat" after the delimitation of constituencies.

Stalin has called a meeting to discuss the proposed delimitation of parliamentary constituencies on March 22.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan bein welcomed ahead of the Joint Action Group meeting in Chennai on parliamentary constituency re-delimitation.
DMK delegation meets Telangana CM, invites him to Chennai meeting on delimitation
CM Pinarayi Vijayan
constituency delimitation

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com