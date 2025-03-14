Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan backs Stalin’s conference against delimitation move

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday announced his solidarity with the conference being organised by his Tamil Nadu counterpart and DMK supremo, M K Stalin, in Chennai against the "unilateral parliamentary constituency delimitation attempt" by the BJP-led central government.

Vijayan, a veteran Marxist leader, expressed his support through a statement titled "Constituency Delimitation: Unity Against the Unilateral Move", after Tamil Nadu IT Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan and MP Dr Tamizhachi Thangapandian personally met him to extend Stalin’s invitation for the conference on March 22.

"As the central government rushes to redefine Lok Sabha constituencies, disregarding the values of democracy and federalism, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister has invited the Kerala Chief Minister to an all-party solidarity conference in Chennai. The Chief Minister expressed his solidarity with the conference, which is scheduled to be held in Chennai on the 22nd of this month, and with the stance taken on the issue," the statement said.