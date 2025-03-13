DMK delegation meets Telangana CM, invites him to Chennai meeting on delimitation

HYDERABAD: A delegation of DMK leaders, on behalf of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, invited Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to attend a meeting convened by the DMK on March 22 in Chennai.

The meeting is being held to discuss the adverse impact of the proposed delimitation of Lok Sabha segments on the southern states.

Though Revanth Reddy agreed in principle to attend the meeting, he said he needed permission from the Congress high command. He stated that delimitation based on population would be unjust not only to Telangana but also to all southern states.

Revanth Reddy alleged that the Central government, led by the BJP, was conspiring against the southern states in the name of delimitation.

"It is not the delimitation. It is a limitation to southern states. We are not going to accept this limitation, at any cost," Revanth Reddy said.

The Telangana CM stated that the southern states paid more tax, had more entrepreneurs, and contributed significantly to the nation. Revanth Reddy alleged that the BJP wanted to settle scores with the southern states.

"BJP has never allowed the southern states to grow. We are not going to accept this vendetta politics, which limits opportunities for the south," Revanth Reddy said. He added that he welcomed Stalin's initiative in organising a meeting on delimitation.