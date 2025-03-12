NEP a Saffron policy, delimitation exercise for BJP's benefit, alleges TN CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Upping the ante against the Centre on the NEP, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday alleged that it was not the National Education Policy but a "saffron policy" aimed at developing Hindi and not the nation.

Addressing a public rally, Stalin also took on the Modi government on the delimitation exercise, claiming that it was attempting to "sustain power" by winning in northern states.

The BJP was trying to increase the number of MPs in states of their influence and thereby develop party, but the DMK will stop it, he asserted.

Stalin's "saffron policy" jibe came a day after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan accused the DMK-led state government of trying to score political brownies to "revive" the ruling party's fortunes, saying the DMK's "latest cacophony" on language imposition and its stance on NEP's three-language formula exposed their "hypocrisy".