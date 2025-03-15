Another police officer killed in mob fury in Bihar, LoP attacks CM Nitish over deteriorating law and order

PATNA: Another police officer was killed by an irate mob in Bihar in the past 48 hours, leaving senior officers at the state police headquarters red-faced.

Santosh Kumar, an assistant sub-inspector of police (ASI), was attacked when he attempted to mediate a dispute between two groups near ITC Nandlalpur village under Mufassil police station limits in Munger district at around 8 pm on Friday.

Kumar, attached to emergency dial number 112, was at the spot trying to pacify the two rival groups when he was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon. He sustained grievous head injuries and fell unconscious. His colleagues rushed him to Sadar Hospital in Munger, from where he was referred to Patna for better treatment. However, he succumbed to his injuries on the way. His body was later taken back to Munger.

Abhishek Anand, sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), Sadar, Munger, confirmed the incident, stating, "ASI Kumar was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon on his head, causing severe injuries. He was rushed to a Munger-based hospital, from where he was referred to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) for better treatment, but he died on the way to Patna."