DMK rejects Pawan Kalyan’s remarks on language row, calls it a ‘hollow understanding’ of policy

Speaking at Jana Sena formation day, Pawan Kalyan raised concerns over what he perceived as a contradiction in Tamil Nadu's stance.

"Tamil Nadu continuously rejects Hindi, stating that they do not want it. However, a thought crossed my mind—if that is the case, then why do they dub Tamil films in Hindi? They seek money from Hindi-speaking states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Chhattisgarh, and they rely on workers from Bihar. Yet, they claim to despise Hindi. How is this fair?" he said.

Reflecting on his own experiences, Kalyan shared that he had faced discrimination while studying in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, adding a personal dimension to his comments.

He asked, "Is India a piece of cake to be divided whenever someone gets angry? If anyone attempts to undermine the integrity of India, there are crores of people like me who will rise to protect it."

Adding to the response, senior DMK leader TKS Elangovan reiterated Tamil Nadu’s longstanding opposition to Hindi imposition, stating, "We have been opposing Hindi since 1938... We passed legislation in the state assembly that Tamil Nadu will always follow the two-language formula based on the advice and suggestions of education experts, not actors. The bill was passed way back in 1968, when Pawan Kalyan was not even born. He doesn’t know the politics of Tamil Nadu. This is not the first time we have opposed Hindi because we believe education in the mother tongue is the best way to train people."

Mr. Elangovan further alleged that Pawan Kalyan’s remarks were politically motivated, stating, "He wants to somehow support the BJP so that he can gain something out of the BJP government."