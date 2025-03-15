Explosion outside Amritsar temple causes panic; police suggest ISI links

CHANDIGARH: A grenade was hurled at a temple in Amritsar late on Friday night by two unidentified persons on a motorcycle, creating panic in the area.

Sources said that incident took place around 12:35 am on the intervening night of March 14 and 15 and the wall of the Thakurdwara temple in Khandwala area of Amritsar was damaged in the explosion.

No one was injured in the incident. The priest and his family living on the upper floor narrowly escaped.

A loud noise was heard by the locals after the grenade exploded. The intensity of the blast was so powerful that the window panes of nearby buildings broke.