Farmer suicides figures in Maharashtra worrying; Centre should come up with policy, says Pawar

BARAMATI: NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar on Saturday expressed concerns about farmer suicides in Marathwada and Vidarbha and said the Centre should come up with a policy to help cultivators.

Pawar's statement comes in the backdrop of the data released by the state relief and rehabilitation department that revealed that 2,635 farmers died by suicide in Maharashtra in 2024.

"The information which has come from Marathwada and Vidarbha is worrying. We will collect accurate data from different locations. The Centre should prepare a policy to help farmers," he told reporters in Baramati.

On speculations about NCP (SP) leader Jayant Patil crossing over to the Ajit Pawar-led party faction, the senior politician said Patil had already given his statement to the media.

Patil, the state president of NCP (SP), had earlier said nothing about him was certain, sparking the buzz that he could quit the party.

On Friday, Patil met the NCP (SP) chief at an event in Baramati and later said he was not upset and a wrong inference was taken from his statement.