Holi violence in Uttar Pradesh: Clashes over caste, music, and altercations leave several injured

LUCKNOW: Holi celebrations in parts of Uttar Pradesh were marred by incidents of violence, resulting in injuries to over a dozen people and highlighting existing social tensions.

Clashes erupted over forced application of colours, caste-based disputes, and drunken altercations, leading to arrests and heightened security measures.

In Mathura district, a confrontation between upper-caste men and Dalit residents in Bati village in Jait area of the district resulted in injuries to 8 to 10 people.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Jait Police station, Ashwini Kumar said, "Two men from an upper-caste community attempted to forcibly apply 'gulal' on people from Dalit community, leading to tensions and minor skirmishes. Eight people were injured and nine individuals have been arrested. Further investigation is underway."