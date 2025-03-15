Indian student at Columbia University gets visa revoked for 'supporting Hamas'; self-deports

NEW YORK/ WASHINGTON: An Indian student at Columbia University, whose visa was revoked for allegedly "advocating for violence and terrorism" and involvement in activities supporting Hamas, has self-deported.

Ranjani Srinivasan, a citizen and national of India, entered the United States on a F-1 student visa as a doctoral student in Urban Planning at Columbia University, the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement on Friday.

It added that Srinivasan was "involved in activities supporting" Hamas, a terrorist organisation.

The Department of State had revoked her visa on March 5.

The Department of Homeland Security said it has obtained video footage of Srinivasan using the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Home App to self-deport on March 11.

Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem said in the statement that it is a "privilege to be granted a visa to live and study in the United States of America".

"When you advocate for violence and terrorism, that privilege should be revoked, and you should not be in this country.I am glad to see one of the Columbia University terrorist sympathisers use the CBP Home app to self-deport," Noem said.