Punjab Police arrest three operatives of Khalistani militant outfit from Bihar

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Police has busted a narco-terror module linked to the banned terrorist outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) with the arrest of three key operatives from Bihar while they were attempting to flee to Nepal.

Director General of Police, Punjab Gaurav Yadav, said here on Saturday that those arrested have been identified as Karandeep Yadav (21), Mukesh Kumar (29) and Sajan Singh (24), all residents of Khandwala Chheharta in Amritsar.

The police teams have also recovered three mobile phones and 700 Nepali currency notes from their possession.

The development came following meticulous investigation after the arrest of Joban Singh alias Joban and Gurbaksh Singh alias Lala after recovering 290 grams of heroin from their possession.

Yadav said that preliminary investigations had revealed that the arrested accused were working on the directions of Pakistan-based BKI mastermind Harwinder Rinda.

He said that the probe has revealed that the arrested accused Karandeep Yadav, had delivered the grenades and weapons that were recovered from Tarn Taran in January this year.